To the Editor:

The Local Food Connection and the Bethel United Methodist Church would like to thank the many folks who pitched in to help with our luncheon at the church. On Monday, January 20, MLK Day of Service, almost 40 people came together and shared soup, freshly-baked bread, many desserts, and beverages. Six Maine Food Corps volunteers came from all over the state to cook soup with us, set tables, and share lunch with our local guests. Cafe di Cocoa donated soup, bread, bowls, spoons, and real napkins. The Good Food Store donated containers so we could deliver soup to those who couldn’t be there. AFCI’s Neighbor to Neighbor drivers helped with transportation.

Coming together to share a meal reminds us all what a warm and generous community we have created here in western Maine. Those who came expressed their hope that we can continue to have events like this in the future.

Our deepest thanks to the many soup makers, bread bakers, dessert creators and dish washers!

Bonnie Pooley, Local Food Connection

Linda Howe, Bethel United Methodist Church

Pastor Robin Chaput, Bethel United Methodist Church

