To the Editor:

In regard to Mark Hutchins’ letter last week, I can respond by noting in the 1950’s the Cole Block was very adequate for town meetings and various movies, plays, lectures and shows as well as town government. My parents encouraged me to attend town meetings and lots of cultural offerings there.

The population of Bethel remains not much greater than it was in that era and there is a great deal more parking than there was in the 1950’s. Moreover, our previous town manager, just before she left Bethel for another position, explored the safety code issues and was assured by state officials that the situation was worth exploring.

Like Mark, I also went to the Bisbee School. In my case, it was only for one year (4th Grade, 1953-54). However, I am concerned about all the expense this proposal would require and the fact that our major municipal building would not be on Main Street, but hidden on a back, “dead end.”

Stan Howe

Bethel

