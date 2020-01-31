FARMINGTON — The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department ice skating rink at Hippach Field in Farmington is open for the season.
Weather permitting, the rink is open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. All hours are for general skating, no hockey sticks or pucks, except for hockey nights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The warming hut is open Friday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, holidays and vacation weeks 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During warming hut hours, there are many sizes of hockey and figure skates and training aids available free of charge.
For more information, including weather-related closures, follow Farmington Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook or visit farmington-maine.org.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Sports Roundup
-
The Franklin Journal
Some maple producers tapping early
-
The Franklin Journal
‘Thanks’ not enough
-
The Franklin Journal
Dean’s List
-
The Franklin Journal
Valentine Cards for Hospice