FARMINGTON — The Farmington Parks and Recreation Department ice skating rink at Hippach Field in Farmington is open for the season.

Weather permitting, the rink is open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. All hours are for general skating, no hockey sticks or pucks, except for hockey nights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The warming hut is open Friday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, holidays and vacation weeks 2 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. During warming hut hours, there are many sizes of hockey and figure skates and training aids available free of charge.

For more information, including weather-related closures, follow Farmington Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook or visit farmington-maine.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: