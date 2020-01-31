MONDAY, Feb. 3
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
TUESDAY, Feb. 4
AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5
AUBURN — School Committee workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Feb. 6
AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.
AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board, 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of the main terminal at 80 Airport Drive.
FRIDAY, Feb. 7
AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
