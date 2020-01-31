MONDAY, Feb. 3

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

TUESDAY, Feb. 4

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center in Pettengill Park.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 5

AUBURN — School Committee workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Feb. 6

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board, 4 p.m. in Room 204 at Auburn Hall.

AUBURN — Auburn-Lewiston Airport Board, 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of the main terminal at 80 Airport Drive.

FRIDAY, Feb. 7

AUBURN — CDBG Loan Committee, 8 a.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

