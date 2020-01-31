WILTON – Week of January 22.
Teams: Bowling Belles 87-57; Willett-Glo 82-62
Just 1 More 79-65; Wreckin Balls 72-72
Living on a Spare 70-74; Mines in the Gutter 69-75
Designs by Darlene 67-77; Spare Change 50-94
High Games: Lynn Chellis 187; Cecile Willett 169
Kay Seefeldt 168; Michelle Perkins 165
Melissa Malone 164; Natasha Richard 160
Heather Malone 153; Gloria Nile 151
High Series: Lynn Chellis 507; Kay Seefeldt 493
Melissa Malone 457; Michelle Perkins 443
Heather Malone 425; Cecile Willett 422;
Nicole Edmunds 414; Natasha Richard 414
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Sports Roundup
-
The Franklin Journal
Some maple producers tapping early
-
The Franklin Journal
‘Thanks’ not enough
-
The Franklin Journal
Dean’s List
-
The Franklin Journal
Valentine Cards for Hospice