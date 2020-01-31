WILTON – Week of January 22.

Teams: Bowling Belles 87-57; Willett-Glo 82-62

Just 1 More 79-65; Wreckin Balls 72-72

Living on a Spare 70-74; Mines in the Gutter 69-75

Designs by Darlene 67-77; Spare Change 50-94

High Games: Lynn Chellis 187; Cecile Willett 169

Kay Seefeldt 168; Michelle Perkins 165

Melissa Malone 164; Natasha Richard 160

Heather Malone 153; Gloria Nile 151

High Series: Lynn Chellis 507; Kay Seefeldt 493

Melissa Malone 457; Michelle Perkins 443

Heather Malone 425; Cecile Willett 422;

Nicole Edmunds 414; Natasha Richard 414

