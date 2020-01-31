FARMINGTON — United Way of the Tri-Valley Area and Western Maine CA$H are ready to serve, announces Skowhegan Savings Bank as Tax Site Sponsor Tax season is here, and we are ready. The Western Maine CA$H (Creating Assets, Savings & Hope) Coalition has been working hard in the off-season and we have an amazing group of volunteers who are IRS-certified and ready to prepare your taxes. For free. We’re excited to announce that Skowhegan Savings Bank has joined in as a tax site sponsor this year. To schedule your appointment just call 778-7954 or email [email protected]

Taxes will be prepared on the first floor of the Roberts Learning Center, Room 103 (224 Main Street, Farmington) at UMF on Wednesdays 4-6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.. If your household made under $56,000 in 2019, our IRS- certified volunteers will prepare and e-file your taxes absolutely free. There is a detailed quality control process established to ensure that we maintain our high rate of successfully filed returns (our site has the lowest reject rate in the State). Our volunteers will work hard to get you the best return possible and information on valuable resources in our community.

The CA$H Coalition’s mission is directly in line with the goals of United Way by having community members volunteer their resources and time to help other members of the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin communities learn more about financial security and promoting financial education.

To learn more about the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, and other locations, services and volunteer opportunities visit the State-wide CA$H website at www.cashmaine.org. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, check out the website at www.uwtva.org, the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwtva), call 778-5048, or visit; 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington.

