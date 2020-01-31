LIVERMORE FALLS — Cabin Fever Crafts will be held at Treat Memorial Library from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The library will have craft supplies available so those wishing may create something colorful to combat the winter blues.

Patrons who use the CloudLibrary service for e-books and audiobooks should note some upcoming changes. Those with Android devices, including Kindle Fires, should update to the latest version by following the instructions on the Cloud Library website for Kindle Fires. Users of other Android devices should update as normal. Some devices, such as those below Android 5.0 or below Fire OS 5.0, will be incompatible for reading e-books with the update. Audiobooks will still be available on those devices, but e-book readers will need to invest in a new device.

Preschool Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. It features picture books, activities and a craft to take home. On Feb. 12 there will be a special make-your-own valentine Story Time.!

The Knit/Crochet group, Lost my Stitches, meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Cozy socks are a recent project. Members may also choose to work on their own projects.

The LEGO Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The club will spin the wheel of chance to pick building challenges. Lego creations are displayed at the library until the next meeting.

The Book Group will discuss the next book in the Books are Funny Like That series, “If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won’t)” by Betty White, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Visit the library for a copy of the latest book.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 18, in observance of Presidents Day.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631.

