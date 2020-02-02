If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at http://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
We only had a handful of correct answers for last week’s mystery photo of the mural on the side of Webb’s Market on Pine Street in Lewiston. The mural was painted by UMVA (Union of Maine Visual Artists): Lewiston/Auburn chapter using a grant they received to paint fire hydrants, crosswalks and murals throughout the city. In a random drawing, Sue Sproul of Lewiston was chosen as the winner. She lives in the area and frequents Webb’s quite often.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: The obvious goes unsaid
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 2
-
Arts & Entertainment
Do-it-yourself music makers dare to dream
-
Arts & Entertainment
Best known as a muralist, Rufus Porter was much more
-
Business
Maine restaurants ask diners to ditch their cellphones and dial in on their meals