If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets.

We only had a handful of correct answers for last week’s mystery photo of the mural on the side of Webb’s Market on Pine Street in Lewiston. The mural was painted by UMVA (Union of Maine Visual Artists): Lewiston/Auburn chapter using a grant they received to paint fire hydrants, crosswalks and murals throughout the city. In a random drawing, Sue Sproul of Lewiston was chosen as the winner. She lives in the area and frequents Webb’s quite often.

