Storytelling group meetings moving to Twice Sold Tales

FARMINGTON — The storytelling group Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers (WOODS) has announced that the monthly meetings will be held at a new location beginning on Friday, Feb. 7. Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main St., has invited the group to meet there from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month.

The storytelling guild is free and open to the public. Seasoned tellers, new tellers and listeners are always welcome; no storytelling experience necessary. WOODS members will mentor those who are new to storytelling.

Coffee and goodies will be available for purchase. For more information about WOODS, call Rob Lively at 207-645-2982, or send an email to [email protected] Visit westernmainestorytelling.org to view more storytelling activities.

Daughters of Isabella to meet Feb. 11

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle #504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Holy Savior Parish Hall. Chairpersons for the meeting are Sharon Gates and Jan Hooley. Committee members are Donna Gilbert and Barbara Pelletier.

The following will be congratulated on their 25 year plus membership with the Daughters of Isabella: Katherine Lawler, 29 years and Pierrette Gagnon 43 years.

In loving memory of our deceased members, Pearl Murphy and Anna Justard.

Membership dues are due for 2020. All dues should be paid in full by March 31 for all existing members.

Golden Age Club plans Valentine party

AUBURN — An Immaculate Heart of Mary Golden Age (50+) Club Valentine’s Day Party will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place, Auburn.

A social hour will take place from 11 a.m. to noon. Bring a lunch; dessert will be provided. Games will follow lunch. Call 207-576-4082 if attending. If the weather is bad, the event will be canceled.

New members and guests are welcome.

Lisbon Historical Society to feature ‘who, what, when and where’

LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Historical Society staff has arranged two activities for the meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the MTM Center.

First, after sifting through the archives of the old weekly Lisbon Enterprise, they will highlight events that have transpired over the years in town on the week of Valentine’s Day. Club and fraternal organizations held unique themed parties, several severe snow storms occurred, and winter skating parties and horse racing on the Androscoggin and Sabattus rivers told of colder weather in the past.

The second program feature will be a quiz based on projected photos from the society’s collection. Those attending may be able to identify the “who, what, when and where” of the old prints.

The evening will also be the society’s annual handmade Valentine card exchange. Bring a card and collect one in return. Annual dues are also now payable. Secretary/Treasurer Dorothy Smith can provide membership status and accept dues payments at the meeting.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the society’s meeting rooms. Doors will open at 6:30. Entrance and parking are at the rear of the building. Refreshments will be served, and members are invited to bring Valentine-themed food items for the refreshment table. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-353-8510.

Lewiston Democrats to discuss primary, caucuses

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Democratic City Committee meets on the second Thursday of every month. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. Parking is available in the parking lot and on alternate sides of surrounding streets.

In addition to regular city committee business, members will discuss the presidential primary on March 3 and the party caucuses on March 8.

All Lewiston Democrats, as well as unenrolled persons, are encouraged to attend. For more information, email [email protected]

Pine Cone Chapter 26 OES to meet

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St., Auburn.

The chapter will honor the star point stations. The Grand Star Points have been invited.

Jillian Close, behavior specialist in the Auburn School Department, will speak on the practice of yoga and mindfulness and how it has helped students.

Refreshments will be served in the dining hall by Eleanor Peterson and Pamela Toussaint following the meeting.

All Eastern Star members are welcome.

