HALLOWELL — The Harlow’s annual Silent Art Auction returns with proceeds directly supporting 2020 programming at the gallery.

Cultivate your collection and come bid on a variety of handmade fine art and craft that have been donated by local collectors, artists and fine craftsmen. The items up for bids include work by local artists Barb Loken, Judith Schuppien, Kay Morris, Erin Seegers Jewelry, Maple Lane Pottery, Brookes Smith Knitting, and more. Bidding is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, Feb. 12 to 22, and closes at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Harlow is a membership based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to connecting and celebrating art, artists and community in downtown historic Hallowell since 1963. The Harlow is at 100 Water St. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

