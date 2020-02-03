MADISON — Corey Wiers scored 23 points to lead Lisbon a 68-62 Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball win over Madison on Monday.

DJ Douglass added 13 points for the Greyhounds (10-7). Douglass is now five points away from 1,000 for his career.

Cameron Cobb scored a game-high 29 points for the Bulldogs (9-9), while Caden Franzose contributed 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PORTLAND 62, LEWISTON 42: The Bulldogs (14-3) jumped out to a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter to put the Blue Devils (5-12) away early in Lewiston.

Gemima Motema scored 22 points and Amanda Kabantu added 17 for Portland.

Maddy Foster had 14 points and Jordyn Rubin 11 for Lewiston.

WAYNFLETE 48, HEBRON 36: Kilee Sherry scored 14 points and the Flyers (2-14) beat the Lumberjacks (2-10) in Hebron.

Margaret Ojut added 13 points and Sophi Aronson 12 for Waynflete.

Sarah English had 11 points and Katherine Ducharme 10 for Hebron.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

LISBON 43, EDWARD LITTLE 42: Sebastian Heimerl-Pomelow scored 14 points to lead the Greyhounds (1-1) past the Red Eddies (2-1) in Lisbon.

Michael Farrington added eight points and Kristy Coleman and Kendrick Patten had 6 points apiece for Lisbon, which also received solid defense from Kendrick Patten and Misty Coleman.

Edward Little’s Simon Hayes led all scorers with 22 points. Hailey Smith contributed eight points and Ashley Billings finished with six.

