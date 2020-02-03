OXFORD — U.S. Navy veteran Joseph R. Wax, MD, announces the release of “Final Mission: The North Woods,” the debut book by the award-winning medical researcher, educator and author.

This gripping account chronicles the events and aftermath of an ill-fated Strategic Air Command B-52 Stratofortress mission over Maine’s desolate North Woods at the height of the Cold War, as revealed by the men who miraculously survived and the families of those who perished.

Described as “a great historical account,” this extensively researched book comprehensively recalls that flight’s mission, including the causes of and response to the accident. Proclaimed “a powerful and moving tribute,” readers are rewarded with rich personal memories and period photographs humanizing the crewmen and their families.

“Final Mission: The North Woods” is available online at amazon.com and mooseheadmarketplace.com, and in the following Greenville stores: The Corner Shop, Kamp Kamp and the Moosehead Historical Society.

