LEWISTON — The Maine Jewish Film Festival will present a special free family film program at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Public Theatre. Featuring the animated musical drama, “The Prince of Egypt,” the program is designed for families with children (the film is rated PG). An engaging retelling of the Passover story, “The Prince of Egypt” is sure to be appreciated by adults and kids alike.

“As an organization that is dedicated to engaging, educating and entertaining a diverse audience, MJFF welcomes the opportunity to present a story that has resonance for many in our Maine community,” states Barbara Merson, MJFF executive director. “We are grateful to our partner, The Public Theatre, for giving us the opportunity to present this program in Lewiston.”

Since 1998, the Maine Jewish Film Festival has screened over 450 films and brought more than 150 guest artists from across the U.S. and around the world to Maine. With over 45,000 tickets sold to a cross-section of Maine’s movie lovers, the annual Maine Jewish Film Festival is one of the most highly anticipated cultural events in the state. The 2020 Maine Jewish Film Festival will be held from March 28 to April 5. For more information about the festival, go to www.mjff.org.

There is no charge for the program, but tickets are required. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available from The Public Theatre at www.thepublictheatre.org or by calling 207-782-3200. The Public Theatre is at 31 Maple St.

