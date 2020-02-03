Arrests
Androscoggin County
- Casey Senn, 33, of 3 Cherry St., Mexico, warrant charging failure to pay fine, 12:20 p.m. Monday on Route 4 by Maine State Police.
- Eric Greenwood, 37, of 1213 Lisbon St., Lewiston, probation hold, 1:17 p.m. Monday at 140 Canal St., Lewiston by Probation and Parole Office.
Lewiston
- Bret Martel, 37, of 344 Webber Ave., Lewiston, warrant charging failure to appear in court, 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 344 Weber St., Lewiston.
- David Herrera, 20, of 477 Main St., Lewiston, disorderly conduct, 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Main Street, Lewiston.
- Abdulkadir Mohamud, 35, of 139 Park St., Lewiston, criminal trespass, 12:37 a.m. Monday at 25 Pine St., Lewiston.
- Victoria Choiniere, 26, of 56 Elm St., Lewiston, operating after suspension with priors of possession of scheduled drugs, 2:10 a.m. Monday at Main and Bates streets, Lewiston.
- Daniel Amuso, 35, of 24 Westview Drive, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, 8:10 a.m. Monday at that address.
Accidents
Auburn
- A vehicle driven by Brittany A. Parker, 30, of Turner struck a utility pole, 12:22 p.m. Thursday on Turner Road. The 2007 Jeep SUV driven by Parker and owned by Brent J. Parker of Leeds was towed due to disabling damage.
- Vehicles driven by Debbra Gogan, 49, of Sabattus and Melanie M. Oviedo, 22, of Lewiston collided 4:03 p.m. Thursday on Center Street. Damage to Gogan’s 2016 Jeep SUV was listed as minor; to Oviedo’s 2014 Nissan, functional.
- A vehicle driven by Rita P. Beaudry, 66, of Auburn struck a deer, 5:32 p.m. Friday on Hotel Road. Damage to the 2010 Buick driven by Baudry and owned by Rene L. Baudry was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Kimberly M. Poulin, 27, of Lewiston and Rita M. Theriault, 66, of Bridgton collided, 11:24 a.m. Saturday on Center Street. Damage to Poulin’s 2010 Mazda was listed as minor; to Theriault’s 2016 Kia SUV, functional.
- A car driven by James W. Adams, 64, of Hebron struck a pole, 2:05 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue. Adams’ 2013 Honda was towed due to disabling damage.
- A vehicle driven by Pauline M. Melanson, 72, of Leeds struck a sign in the median, 4:58 p.m. Saturday on Minot Avenue. Damage to Melanson’s 2013 GMC SUV was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Sara A. Hinson, 32, of Poland and Frances A. Chamberland, 69, of Auburn collided, 10:58 a.m. Sunday on Park Avenue. Damage to Hinson’s 2010 Chrysler was listed as functional; to Chamberland’s 2008 Honda, minor.
