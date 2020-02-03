DAMARISCOTTA — Two shows open from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at River Arts. The public is invited to join in the celebration and meet the artists. Both shows drive a powerful sense of the merging of heart and art.

With submissions from 100 artists, juror Winslow Myers selected examples of 74 artists in media ranging from painting, ceramic, photography, sculpture, fiber, chine colle, stained glass and pastel. Artists were free to choose pieces that best represented their own interests and styles in this “Artist’s Choice” show. Artistic individuality is pronounced in an exhibition full of surprises with moments of high energy interspersed with the quietly sublime.

Myers is an artist and educator inspired by natural and industrial forms who works with abstraction and representation at the same time. With degrees from Princeton, Boston University and a Masters of Fine Art from Queens College, Myers has taught painting, drawing and art history in a number of schools and colleges, including the Rhode Island School of Design.

A pop-up show of “Love” is in the West Gallery. River Arts’ members were invited to participate in the month-long show rejoicing and expressing their interpretation of the theme of “Love.”

“Artists’ Choice” and “Love” run until March 7.

River Arts is at 241 Rte. 1 north. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. The gallery is closed Sunday and Monday in the winter. For more information, call 207-563-1507. More information is available online at riverartsme.org as well as Facebook and Instagram.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: