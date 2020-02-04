FARMINGTON — Due to renewed interest in customers and vendors, the Farmington Grange has decided to continue the Winter Farmers Market on an altered schedule.

Starting Feb. 8, the market will meet on even dates on Saturdays; in essence, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every other Saturday.

Due to agreement with the post office, there is more parking available next to the Grange hall. Vendors need to bring their products before 10 a.m., so people should not count on parking close to the building before that. Some vendors have decided to take the rest of the winter off, but new vendors have joined. Anyone wishing to be a vendor should contact Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416. Child vendors are encouraged to participate free.

Root vegetables are still available, as well as frozen vegetables, cheesecakes, meat and poultry, eggs, pickles, jams, sauces, syrups, dried herbs, baked goodies, breads and sweets, medicinal items, soaps, lotions, baskets, crafts and fiber art. Free coffee and tea, and board games are available. The Farmington Grange Hall is at 124 Bridge St., West Farmington, across the bridge from Main Street.