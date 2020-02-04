FALMOUTH — Wyatt Hathaway made all free throws he attempted during the third overtime, and also tipped a pass to Cole Morin for a layup, to give Leavitt a 54-40 triple overtime boys basketball win over Famlouth on Tuesday.

The Hornets (13-4) outscored the Yachtsmen 8-4 in the third overtime. Hathaway finished with 23 points and Josiah Learned scored 16. Morin contributed 12 points and 20 rebounds.

Emmett Hamilton netted 14 for Falmouth (13-4), and Nicholas Pitre 12.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 62, FRYEBURG 59, 2OT: The Patriots need two overtimes to defeat the Raiders in a back-and-forth game in Fryeburg.

Nick Pelletier led Gray New Gloucester (10-7) with 19 points and Nicholas Kariotis finished with 16.

William Hallam sparked Fryeburg (6-11) with 18 points and Eli Mahan had 13 points.

EDWARD LITTLE 72, CHEVERUS 61: John Shea scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half to power the Red Eddies (15-2) past the Stags (4-13) in Portland.

Max Creaser chipped in 18 points for Edward Little and Austin Brown finished with 13.

Nolan Sanborn paced Cheverus with 20 points. Dylan Morrison added 13.

LEWISTON 47, PORTLAND 44: Ali Abdullahi scored 13 points and Evan Williams added 12 as the Blue Devils (10-7) used a 14-2 fourth-quarter run to come from behind and edge the Bulldogs (3-14) at Portland.

Stillman Mahan scored 20 points for Portland, which led by 13 at the half. Kevin Smart chipped in 12 points and Finn Katz-Cronin had nine rebounds and four assists.

ST. DOM’S 66, SACOPEE VALLEY 63: The Saints (7-10) consolidated their offense to edge the Falcons (5-12) in Auburn.

Gabe Carey tossed a game-high 29 points with seven field goals and 12 from the free throw line for St. Dom’s. Eli St.Laurent and Will LaFlamme pitched in with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

McGuire Sawyer made six field goals, including five from beyond the arc, for a team-leading 17 points, and Teagan Meggison contributed 15 points for Sacopee Valley.

YARMOUTH 62, POLAND 38: Jason Lainey scored 15 points and Will Cox added 14 as the Clippers (7-10) beat the Knights (4-13) in Yarmouth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TEMPLE ACADEMY 34, RANGELEY 31: The Bereans (8-10) dealt the Lakers (16-1) their first loss of the season in an East-West Conference tilt in Waterville.

Hannah Hubbard led all scorers with 15 points for Temple Academy, and Brianna Hubbard added nine.

Winnie LaRochelle topped Rangeley with 10 points.

CHEVERUS 61, EDWARD LITTLE 45: Lillie Singleton scored nine points in the third quarter as the Stags (10-7) turned a 29-26 halftime deficit into a 42-34 lead over the Red Eddies (4-13) and held on for a win in Portland.

Singleton finished with 18 points to lead Cheverus. Jillian Lizotte added 13 and Lauren Jordan 10.

Chantel Ouellette scored 19 for the Red Eddies, and Hannah Chaput 14.

FALMOUTH 48, LEAVITT 36: The Yachtsmen (9-7) launched early and took a 30-19 halftime lead over the Hornets (3-13) in Falmouth.

Sloan Ginevan led a strong Falmouth offense with 22 points. Cameron Birks contributed eight points to the win.

Alison Noniweicz led Leavitt with 21 points on eight field goals, including three treys, and two foul shots.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 56, FRYEBURG 26: Eliza Hotham scored 17 points as the Patriots (11-6) topped the Raiders (3-14) in Gray.

Jordan Grant added 14 for Gray-New Gloucester and Samantha Fortin had 11.

Kayrin Johnson scored 11 for the Raiders.

LAWRENCE 53, MT. BLUE 43: Down two points going into the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs scored 23 points in the final period to come away with the KVAC victory in Fairfield.

Hope Bouchard was the game’s high scorer with 17 points for Lawrence (11-6), while Savannah Weston added 14. Sarah Poli and Megan Curtis pitched in nine and eight, respectively.

Eva Stevens scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (7-10), while Lexi Mittelstadt scored nine and Kaitlin Blodgett had eight.

LISBON 44, TELSTAR 25: The Greyhounds (11-7) locked things down in the second half as they dispatched the Rebels (3-15) in Lisbon.

Telstar stayed on the heels of the Greyhounds, trailing by just six at the half (21-15). Senior forward Luci Rothwell earned nine free throws along with three field goals for a team-leading 15 points for Telstar.

Senior guard Giana Russo shined with a game-high 24 points on eight field goals, includling three 3-pointers, and five free throws for Lisbon in the winning effort.

MADISON 57, DIRIGO 33: Lauria LeBlanc scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC win over the Cougars in Madison.

Emily Edgerly scored 18 points, while Brooke McKenney added 12 points for Madison (12-6).

Jayce Brophy led Dirigo (7-11) with nine points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 46, CARRABEC 41: The Falcons (9-8) edged the Cobras (9-7) in Rumford.

Eight different players scored for Carrabec. Brooke Welch led the squad with nine points.

Rylee Sevigny recorded a game-high 16 points for Mountain Valley. Kierstyn Lyons pitched in with 14 points.

OXFORD HILLS 76, WINDHAM 57: Julia Colby and Cassidy Dumont had 20 points apiece to pace the Vikings (16-1) as they easily handled the host Eagles (11-6) in Windham.

Cecelia Dieterich added 14 points for Oxford Hills, which led 22-15 after one quarter and used a 20-12 second-quarter run to expand their margin to 42-27 at halftime.

Hannah Talon led the way for Windham with 24 points, while Sarah Talon chipped in with 11.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 37, MT. ABRAM 28: The Phoenix (6-12) stepped up the offense in the second half against the Roadrunners (4-14) in Salem.

Mt. Abram led 15-13 at the half, but fell behind and couldn’t recover. Junior forward Madison Phelps paced the Roadrunners with nine points.

Jaycee Cole drained 18 points to lead Spruce Mountain.

YARMOUTH 47, POLAND 21: The Clippers 10-7) jumped to a 28-11 lead at halftime to beat the Knights (4-13) at Poland.

Margaret McNeil paced Yarmouth with 12 points, and Katelyn D’Appolonia and Calin McGonagle each had 10.

Sophia Vallee led Poland with six points and Emma Gagne scored five.

BOYS HOCKEY

GARDINER 5, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP/MADISON/SPRUCE MOUNTAIN/LAWRENCE 1: GARDINER 5, CAPITAL REGION 1: Jake Weston had two goals in the first five minutes of the game in the Tigers’ (8-5) victory over the Hawks (2-12).

Weston also had an assist. Ryan Kimball, Sean Michaud and AJ Chadwick also scored for Gardiner.

Evan Gourlay scored for Capital Region (Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison/Spruce Mountain) late in first period.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

OXFORD HILLS 51, MORSE 46: The Vikings squeaked by the Shipbuilders for their first win of the season in Bath.

Michael Patterson led Oxford Hills (1-1) with 13 points, and Bryan Stone chipped in 10 points.

Isaac Smith led all scorers with 16 points for Morse (0-2), while Anthony Pelletier finished with 10 points.

POLAND 51, LEAVITT 28: The Knights used a balance scoring attack to earn a victory over the Hornets in Turner.

Ivan Sheloske had eight points for Poland (1-1), while Jack Wang, JJ McInnes and Jayden Gilpatrick each had six.

Shyan Collins led Leavitt (1-1) with 18 points, and Kaylee Martin had 10.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: