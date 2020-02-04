100 Years Ago 1920

The Strand Theater, Lewiston, had every appearance of an all-star first night—of the magnificent new organ, installed in that popular picture house by the Wurlitzer Co, makers of the best theater and orchestral organ in the world, according to the judgement of experts. Everybody, it seems wanted to be among the first to hear the new organ. At 6:00 pm the crowds had gathered in front of the theater; by 6.30 it was amassed solidly out to the street with long lines extending in all directions and altho the theater is a spacious one, it looked doubtful whether there would be even standing room for them all. In the audience were a number of special guests interested In music in general and theater music in particular, who had come to celebrate the installing of Maine’s biggest theater organ.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Newcomers Club has scheduled a meeting at The Roundhouse in Auburn for 8 o’clock Monday evening, Feb. 9. Mrs. Reta Herrick will show a collection of new fabrics for the interest of the members. A tobogganing party will be held at 7:30 Saturday evening, Feb. 7, and any members wishing to attend may call Mrs. Paul Winckler, who also will supply information about the group to any new residents of the Twin Cities wishing to join.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Maine’s first family grew by about 16 pounds Thursday when Gov. Angus King and his wife Mary Herman brought home their new adopted daughter, Molly. Molly joined her brother Benjamin, 4, and her parents at a Blaine House reception Friday afternoon. “She’s wonderful,” Mary Herman said, holding a bottle of formula in one hand and a small stuffed moose in the other. The moose was a welcoming gift to the baby from Benjamin whom King and Herman also adopted.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: