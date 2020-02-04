LEWISTON – Scott Gerald Sawyer, 67, of Minot, passed away peacefully at Central Maine Medical Center with his family by his side on Jan. 31, 2020.

Scott was born on Nov. 9, 1952 to Basil and Annie (Schillinger) Sawyer in Houlton. He graduated from Hodgdon High School in 1971 where he was recognized as an all-star basketball player and voted most polite by his peers – titles he was proud to remind people of from time to time.

After high school, Scott ventured from the county to Southern Maine to begin his long, historied career in the milk industry. Known for his incredible county-bred work ethic and natural problem-solving ability, Scott quickly became an industry expert. He started his career at Oakhurst Dairy and remained there for 10 years before moving on to spend the remaining 30 years at HP Hood, Inc. where he proudly retired in 2018. Scott deeply valued an honest-days work and instilled that value in his children and grandchildren.

An avid outdoorsman, Scott’s heart always remained in the county where many of his extended family members still reside. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at camp. His true love however was always his family. When Scott wasn’t in the woods you would find him passing time by reading historical non-fiction books and watching the History channel. He had a great appreciation for history and enjoyed showing off his vast historical knowledge.

While most would comment on Scott’s quick wit and mischievous grin he would get when he would make some snide comment – he was nothing short of a teddy bear, as shown by his deep love of his family. Scott was an undeniable family-man, and when he felt the most joy and peace was when he was spending time with them. The door at the Sawyer home was always open and you would regularly stop by and find a wide variety of people from all walks of life sitting on the deck telling stories and when the evening hit you would always hear Scott demanding whomever was the entertainer of the night to bring out their guitar to be at the beck and call of his song requests, often including A Boy Name Sue, and A Tombstone Every Mile by Dick Curless which is a song about the Hainsville Woods Road.

Scott is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Sawyer; his son, Christopher Sawyer (wife Heidi) their children Layne and Lynsey; son, Rob Bryant (fiancé Heather Heath) and children Blake, Trent, and Annie Bryant; daughter, Melanie (Bryant) Matlack (husband John) and their son Alec; his brother, Dennis Clark (wife Chris), sister, Hazel Beers and brother, Stephen Sollner-Sawyer (wife Lisa), stepsister Cindy (McGuire) Reeves, stepbrothers, Robert McGuire and Chris McGuire (Linda); and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Annie, father Basil, stepmother Vina; and a very special nephew, Shawn Roy.

The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff that cared for Scott during his final days.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3-7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls, with a formal service starting at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Scott’s life.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

Kora Temple Shriners

11 Sabattus Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

