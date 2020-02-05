AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library welcomes historical fiction novelist Matthew Cost to share from his newest release, “I Am Cuba: Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution,” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, in the Androscoggin Community Room. The free-to-the-public presentation includes images from the Cuban Revolution of 1953 to 1959 detailing the events. Cost will talk about his research and writing process and share short readings from his novel.

The revolution began in 1953 with a botched insurrection in Santiago, Cuba. Fidel Castro was captured and put on trial where he defended himself, finishing with the now immortal words: “Condemn me. It does not matter. History will absolve me.” Castro was imprisoned, granted amnesty, exiled to Mexico, then led an invasion of Cuba with 81 revolutionaries aboard a pleasure yacht called the Granma. Only 18 men survived.

How did Castro build this small band of guerillas into an army that would sweep to power in Cuba? Who was the rifle-toting woman who became his most trusted adviser as well as his lover? These questions and more are answered in the “I Am Cuba,” which is a historically accurate novel detailing society, politics, war and love in Cuba in the 1950s.

Cost wanted to be a writer since he was 8. “I Am Cuba” is his first traditionally published novel, but he has written two other works of historical fiction as well as a mystery trilogy. Over the years, Cost has owned a video store, a mystery bookstore and a gym. He has also taught history, and coached just about every sport.

He lives in Brunswick with his wife, Harper. There are four grown children. A chocolate Lab and a bassett hound round out the mix. He now spends his days at the computer writing.

