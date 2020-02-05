Sabattus Seniors cancel Thursday meeting
SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors are cancelling the meeting and luncheon for Thursday, Feb. 6, due to an impending storm. The sign-up sheet for February will be used for March. The meal will be meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. For more information contact Helen Marsh at 207-375-6588,
A-L Rotary to hear Holly Zielinski
LEWISTON — The A-L Rotary Club breakfast meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, will feature an informative presentation by SeniorsPlus president and CEO Holly Zielinski. The meeting will start at 7 a.m. at the Governors Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Cost for breakfast is $12.
Zielinski has more than 25 years of experience working with older adults and has held numerous senior management positions in senior living and health care in Maine, Florida and Missouri. She is a passionate advocate for community-based programs that enrich the lives of seniors and allow them to remain at home and maintain healthy, independent lives.
Auburn Grangers to meet for dessert
AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, for dessert. The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and the program will be presented by Lecturer Norma Meserve.
Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons for troops, donations for PAL, pennies and soda can tabs. All members and guests are invited.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Two-day storm will bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to Maine
-
Oxford Hills
Police report West Paris shooting victim ran for his life
-
Encore
UMF presents film series in celebration of Black History Month
-
Encore
Maine Event Comedy presents Carolyn Plummer at Johnson Hall
-
Encore
Nationally-recognized wildlife photographer to give presentation at Auburn Public Library