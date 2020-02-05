Sabattus Seniors cancel Thursday meeting

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors are cancelling the meeting and luncheon for Thursday, Feb. 6, due to an impending storm. The sign-up sheet for February will be used for March. The meal will be meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. For more information contact Helen Marsh at 207-375-6588,

A-L Rotary to hear Holly Zielinski

LEWISTON — The A-L Rotary Club breakfast meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12, will feature an informative presentation by SeniorsPlus president and CEO Holly Zielinski. The meeting will start at 7 a.m. at the Governors Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Zielinski has more than 25 years of experience working with older adults and has held numerous senior management positions in senior living and health care in Maine, Florida and Missouri. She is a passionate advocate for community-based programs that enrich the lives of seniors and allow them to remain at home and maintain healthy, independent lives.

Auburn Grangers to meet for dessert

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, for dessert. The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m., and the program will be presented by Lecturer Norma Meserve.

Members are reminded to bring clipped coupons for troops, donations for PAL, pennies and soda can tabs. All members and guests are invited.

