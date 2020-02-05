WILTON — The fifth annual Hollandstrong Fishing Derby raised more than $18,000 to benefit the Hollandstrong Memorial Scholarship fund.
There were more than 500 registrants for the derby according to organizer Deb Roberts. Roberts organizes the event in memory of her son, Michael Holland.
The derby was held at Wilson Lake Saturday, Feb. 1.
Holland, 25, of Wilton, was one of 33 crew members who died aboard the SS El Faro, a cargo ship that sank in the Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015, during Hurricane Joaquin.
Holland was a 2008 Jay High School graduate and a 2012 graduate of Maine Maritime Academy.
The scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary education in engineering, machine tool or automatic mechanics. Seniors from Leavitt Area High School in Turner, Mt. Blue High School in Farmington and Spruce Mountain High School in Jay are eligible.
Derby winners were:
Adult 1st place: Scott Turgeon, 31” Togue, $1,200
2nd place: Richard Dagasse, 15 1/4” Brook Trout, $600
Youth 1st place: Karsyn Tuttle, 25 1/4″ Togue, $300
2nd place: Bradley Demillo 23 1/2” Pickerel, $200
Youth shortest fish any species, Lauren Emerson 7 1/4” Yellow perch. $100
Any age random drawing (one winner) for anyone who registers a togue between 14’’ and 18” long, Blake LeClerc of Peru, $200
For more information, visit hollandstrong.org.
