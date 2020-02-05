LEWISTON — Law enforcement agents arrested eight people Tuesday in a prostitution sting on Pleasant Street.
The Human Trafficking Task Force used online escort sites to target suspects soliciting sex for money, according to a statement from the Lewiston Police Department.
According to Lewiston police, eight people were charged with engaging a prostitute:
• Randall Call, 61, of Gorham;
• Roger Chicoine, 50, of Livermore Falls;
• Robert Grasse, 64, of West Gardiner;
• Michael Harris, 57, of Wilton;
• Mark Merrill, 51, of Brunswick;
• Heidi Robinson, 35, of Lewiston;
• Kyle Stretton, 30, of Lewiston;
• Nathaniel Wade, 55, of Waterville
The task force is made up members of the Lewiston Police Department, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Maine Department of Corrections, the Lisbon Police Department, the South Portland Police Department and the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office.
