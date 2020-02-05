Maine Event Comedy presents the hilarious Carolyn Plummer at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center. The show will also feature Ralphie Joyal and Dennis Price.

Plummer puts a nail through the hearts of whiners, self-loathers, and the self-sorry of the world and makes the average seem hilarious and larger than life. Her twisted perception of our common existence leaves audiences in agreement that the world is indeed a very funny place. She’s performed at Comix at Mohegan Sun, Giggles Comedy Club, ImprovBoston, and the Boston Comedy Festival. Don’t miss her Johnson Hall debut!

Joyal hails from Tewksbury, Mass and recently released his first DVD “Tweaked to the Max”. His blue-collar brand of comedy includes stories of his childhood, marriage, holidays and weight struggles. Joyal has worked with international headliners Dane Cook, Bill Burr, and Joe Rogan.

Price is an actor, performer, improviser, teacher, and director. He studied and performed improvisation with the renowned Second City in Chicago. He’s the founder of Capital City Improv and currently teaches theatre at Winthrop High School.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors when bought in advance; and $19 for adults, $17 for seniors at the door the night of the show. Tickets may be purchased at johnsonhall.org or by calling the office Tuesdays-Fridays between 12-3 p.m. The show is for ages 21-plus and will contain adult language and content. Johnson Hall is located at 280 Water St., Gardiner. For more information, call (207) 582-7144.

filed under: