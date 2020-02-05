Scarlett Morin, held by her stepfather, Daniel Chamberland, pats Handsome on Oak Street in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. The Bowdoinham riders, who identified themselves as Pitbull, left, and Ed, center, rode around downtown as people flocked to pet the horses. “It’s therapeutic for many and gives people something to see that they don’t normally get to experience,” Pitbull said. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
It's not often horses are seen being ridden through downtown Lewiston, but Wednesday afternoon two men from Bowdoinham who identified themselves as Pitbull, left, and Ed, right, rode down Lisbon Street and surrounding area as people flocked to touch, pet and hug the horses. "It's therapeutic for many and gives people something to see that they don't normally get to experience," Pitbull said as Tina Davis stroked Handsome's face on Bates Street. "What a great way to end the day," she said.