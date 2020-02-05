PORTLAND — The Portland Symphony Orchestra presents “A Whole Lotta Shakin’: From Swing to Rock” at 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Merrill Auditorium.

PSO Music Director Eckart Preu conducts the orchestra with special guest clarinetist Dave Bennett. Bennett is a virtuoso clarinetist who also plays electric guitar, drums, piano and vocalizes. In this performance he’ll take the audience on a journey from the Swing Era of the Glenn Miller Orchestra to early rockabilly and country with music by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash.

The program will include Alexander’s Ragtime Band; Bugle Call Rag; Swing Medley: Darktown Strutters Ball, Jazz Me Blues, Poor Butterfly, Avalon; Just a Closer Walk with Thee; Elvis Presley Medley: Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes and Can’t Help Falling in Love; How Great Thou Art; 13 Fingers; Blood Moon; Folsom Prison Blues; Lonesome Highway; Jerry Lee Lewis Medley: Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On; and When the Saints Go Marching in.

Founded in 1923, the Portland Symphony Orchestra is one of the largest performing arts organizations in Maine and is widely regarded as one of the top symphony orchestras of its size in the country. Made up of more than 80 professional musicians, the PSO is renowned for its critically acclaimed performances and broad community engagement. The symphony’s mission is to serve its community by enriching lives through music. More information can be found at www.portlandsymphony.org.

Tickets to the concerts are available through PortTIX at 207-842-0800 or porttix.com. Phone and internet orders are subject to per-ticket handling fees. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Merrill Auditorium box office from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The Merrill Auditorium is at 20 Myrtle St.

