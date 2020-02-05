Members of Bowdoin’s Black Student Union and Multicultural Coalition will discuss a selection of works from the exhibition, “African/American: Two Centuries of Portraits,” at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick. The event is free and open to the public. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

