JAY — The Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club held its annual awards banquet Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall.

A moment of silence was held for member Harold Newcomb who just passed and has been a member for many years.

A thank you was given from Sandy Lord for member’s continued love, support and prayers for her husband, Larry Lord. He and his family are thought of every day. Please keep sending thoughts and prayers to them.

A delicious meal was served, prepared by members and auxiliary of the VFW. There were great gifts for raffles plus a gun raffle, thanks to Good Life Guns in Jay. Johnny Castonguay was the winner of the gun,

Trophy winners for the 2019 hunting season included Jean Castonguay who tagged a 10 point moose weighing 581 pounds and a 135 pound bear. Larry Hand got the biggest turkey a 21.14 pound male. Alfred Richards had the second largest with his 20.01 pound tom turkey.

For does, Youland Gauvin had the biggest doe at 120 pounds. Second biggest went to Carroll Goodine’s doe weighing 95 pounds.

Smallest buck went to Alfred Richards for his a 109.2 pound buck; most points went to Toby Kachnovich for his 163.2 pound, 10 point buck while second most points went to Jordan Demillo for his 149 pound, 10 point buck.

Biggest buck went to Adam Castonguay who downed a 208 pound 8 point buck. Second biggest went to Brian Verrill for his 204.6 pound 8 point buck. The muzzleloading trophy went to Ethan Castonguay’s 148 pound 10 point buck.

Earning trophies in the youth division were Cole Richards for his 20.13 pound tom turkey, Rhys Howard for a 7.21 pound hen turkey, Cole Richards for his 167.4 pound 6 point buck, and Rhys Howard for a 114 pound doe.

Congratulations to all 2019 winners.

It was decided to move the awards banquet to the Sunday after the Superbowl. The month of January is a tough month to have a supper because of National Football League playoff’s. Holding the banquet in February may make it possible for more members to attend.

The first supper of 2020 will be held September 6 at the VFW hall in Jay, with social hour at 5 p.m. and supper at 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680.

