FARMINGTON — Town Manager Richard Davis told selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Clover Mill Road culverts will probably be replaced this summer and a public hearing held this spring regarding other aspects of the Walton’s Mill Dam project.

In November 2018, voters supported the $1.2 million Walton’s Mill Dam project. Funded entirely by the Atlantic Salmon Federation, the project includes the removal of the dam plus replacement of culverts on Clover Mill Road and Cummings Hill Road.

Davis said an ad hoc committee has been working with the Federation for several months on the dam removal and new design for the area.

“We met last evening, pretty much came up with the final design for the pavilion, some of the landscaping,” he said. “We’re pretty close to finalizing those aspects of the project. They’ve done a really good job with fundraising. It’ll probably be the year after next, 2021 or 2022, when it starts.

Davis said a public hearing would likely be held, probably sometime after the town’s March 30 annual meeting.

Culvert replacement on the Clover Mill Road is part of that project. Davis said approvals have been obtained or are being obtained from the Dept. of Environmental Protection for that project to be done this summer.

He said the work would need to be done between July 15 and Sept. 30 when water levels are low. The level of the road will be raised about 3 feet to provide a 400-foot linear run. Gravel has already been stockpiled for that project, he said.

“We’ll see some major improvements up there,” Davis said.

