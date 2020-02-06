LOCKE MILLS — Another successful collaboration between Maine Adaptive’s Veterans No Boundaries and American Legion Posts 20, 36, 68 and 81, was held on Jan. 25 at Jackson-Silver Post 68.

Bethel’s Veterans No Boundaries brings veterans who are experiencing personal challenges, along with spouses and children, together to experience a weekend of Maine winter activities, including a supper, games, quizzes and prizes at Post 68.

Since the passage of the Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act on July 30, 2019, the Legion’s periods of eligibility were reduced to two: April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918; and Dec. 7, 1941, to a time to be determined by the government.

Write to Jackson-Silver Post 68, 595 Gore Road, Locke Mills, ME, 04255, leave a phone message at 207-875-2375, or visit the post for a membership application. Dues are $35 annually. After the application is completed, verification of active duty service separation on form DD214, or other appropriate document under honorable conditions, needs to be examined by a post officer.

For more information or for other area posts, visit [email protected]

