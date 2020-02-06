On Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m., Paris Public Library’s Multi-Age Novel Idea Book Club will discuss the junior fiction book, Each Little Bird that Sings by award-winning author, Deborah Wiles.



Ten-year-old Comfort Snowberger from Mississippi is well acquainted with death since her family runs the funeral parlor in their small southern town, but even so, she is unprepared for the series of heart-wrenching events that begins on the first day of Easter vacation with the sudden death of her beloved great-uncle Edisto.

New members are always welcome.



To borrow a book to read, please contact the Paris Public Library at 743-6994.



