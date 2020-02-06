Luncheon
WATERFORD—Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Date night
BETHEL — There is no finer way to start a Valentine’s date night than at Valentine Farm, (162 North Road, Bethel). Join Mahoosuc Land Trust at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14 for a walk (or snowshoe!) along the east loop trail (approximately half a mile) glowing with luminaries. Start the walk with a hearty soup or chili and then enjoy sweet and savory homemade treats at several stops along the trail. End the night at a bonfire with warm drinks and the Smith’s famous handmade donuts! Special appearances by Eddie and Betty the Yetis are in the cards as well. A great time for couples, families and singles! Cost: $15 per individual, $25 per couple, $5 per child (under 5 free). To place a reservation, please contact Barbara, [email protected] or 207-824-3806.
