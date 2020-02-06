Lewiston goalie Camree St. Hilaire and Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland goalie Manny Guimond are among five finalists for this year’s Becky Schaffer Award.

The award is presented annually by the Maine High School Girls Hockey Association to the top senior player in Maine. The winner will be announced during the girls hockey senior game at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Other finalists are defenseman Hannah Woodford of Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach, forward Sophia Santamaria of York/Traip/Marshwood and defenseman Leah Walker of Greely.

The award is named after Becky Schaffer, a 2006 graduate of Yarmouth High School who played hockey on the girls club team and the boys varsity team. After graduating from McGill University, Schaffer traveled internationally for humanitarian efforts. She died in 2011 from a fall during a hike in Micronesia.

The previous two winners of the award are Avery Lutrzykowski of St. Dom’s (2019) and Courtney Sullivan of Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (2018).

