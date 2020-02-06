MONMOUTH — After more than six years with an office here, Dr. Amanda Angell has expanded Guardian Chiropractic, LLC to a second location in Farmingdale.

Her new office is at 484 Maine Ave. behind the Smart Eye Care Center.

Angell attended Leavitt Area High school Class of 2004. She graduated from the University of Maine cum laude with a biology degree in 2008 and graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minnesota with a chiropractic physician degree in 2013.

