Mini Meat Loaves

Doug Kilgore, Norway

1 6-Ounce package of stuffing mix

1 Cup water

2 Tablespoons barbecue sauce

1 Pound ground beef

1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine stuffing mix, water and barbecue sauce. Mix in the beef until well mixed. Put about 1/3 cup of mixture into 12 ungreased muffin cups. Bake uncovered for 18 to 22 minutes or until beef is cooked through. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top and bake an additional 2 to 4 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve with additional barbecue sauce if desired.

Dutch Oven Chicken and Bows

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 16 ounce package bow tie pasta

2 Pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 Cup chopped sweet red pepper

1/2 Cup butter or margarine, cubed

2 Cans condensed cream of chicken soup

2 Cups frozen peas

1 1/2 cups milk

1 Teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/4 Teaspoon pepper

2/3 Cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions, drain and set aside. In a Dutch oven or large pot, melt butter and cook chicken and red peppers for 5 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink. Stir in soup, peas, milk, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 2 minutes. Stir in cheese and add bow ties. Mix until pasta is covered.

Toffee Bark

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

40 Saltine crackers

1 Cup butter

3/4 Cup sugar

3/4 Cup creamy peanut butter

2 Cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 Cup toffee chips

Put saltines in a foil covered cookie sheet covering the bottom. Break crackers for the ends if necessary. In a heavy sauce pan, melt the butter, then stir in the sugar. Bring to a boil, and cook, stirring for 2 minutes or until sugar dissolves. Pour over the crackers and bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes or until bubbly. Immediately sprinkle with chocolate chips. Let set for a few minutes until chocolate chips start to melt then spread over crackers with a knife. Sprinkle the top with toffee chips and let cool completely. Break apart to eat.

Kids in the Kitchen

Easy Peanut Butter Pie

Doug Kilgore, Norway

3/4 Cup peanut butter

4 Ounces cream cheese, softened

1 Cup powder sugar

8 Ounces whipped topping, thawed

1 Graham cracker crust

Beat peanut butter, cream cheese and powder sugar until nice and smooth. Fold in whipped topping until well blended. Pour into graham cracker crust . Can sprinkle top with chopped peanuts or chocolate chips. Chill until well set. Also good topped with whipped cream.

