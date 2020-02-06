LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Area Agency on Aging, announced that Mark Prevost of Auburn has joined the board of directors.

He is the director of resident services at Schooner Estates Senior Living Community in Auburn, where he has worked for the past 22 years. His other volunteer involvements include the Elks Lodge, Rotary Club and Hockey Officials of Maine.

SeniorsPlus was established in 1972 with the goal of assisting older adults and adults with disabilities in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties to remain safely at home for as long as possible.

