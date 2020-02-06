NORWAY — 10th Annual Norway Snowshoe Festival Saturday, February 14-15, 2020

 Snowshoe walks, snowshoe races, snowshoe games for the whole family

 Snowshoe Wife-or Whatever-Carry

 Snowshoe fashion show

 Kids games on snowshoes

 Snowshoe Tug- of- War

 Valentines Contra Dance

Recognized in 2012 by the Maine Downtown Center as a uniquely Maine festival, the Norway Snowshoe Festival returns for its tenth year to celebrate Norway’s rich cultural heritage of arts and crafts. This year’s Valentines Day Contra will be held at the Norway Grange and the Snowshoe Festival will take place Saturday February 15 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Roberts Farm Preserve. The Snowshoe Festival is the as the kick off to the Norway Winter Carnival which runs during school vacation week, February 15-23.

Sponsors for the 2020 Norway Snowshoe Festival are Fiber & Vine, Café Nomad, Norway Brewing Company, Pietree Orchard, the Tribune Books & Gifts, True North Adventureware, TruStrength Athletics, The Alan Day Community Garden, and the Western Foothills Land Trust.

New this year will be a trebuchet cabbage toss benefitting the Alan Day Community Garden. Bring your own competitive cabbage or select one on site to sponsor. The winning cabbage will split the pot with ADGC.

Farmington celebrates Chester Greenwood, who invented the ear muff, Kingfield has the Stanley Museum honoring the Stanley twins, and Rockland prides itself as the birthplace of Louise Nevelson and Edna St. Vincent Millay. Norway has its snowshoe industries and Mellie Dunham. Norway, once self-proclaimed as “The Snowshoe Town of America” was home to four major snowshoe industries between 1850 and 1980: Dunham, H.H. Hosmer, Snowcraft, and Tubbs. Norway snowshoes took Peary to the North Pole, Byrd to the South Pole, and supported our US troops during WWI and WWII. Mellie Dunham was not only the first commercial snowshoe maker in town, outfitting Admiral Peary’s expedition to the North Pole, he was also a renowned fiddler, who was commissioned by Henry Ford to play traditional fiddle music across the country. In honor of Mellie’s talents, the Norway Snowshoe Festival always involves a contra dance in addition to athletic and family friendly outdoor snowshoe events. This year’s Mellie Dunham contra dance will be held on February 16 6-8 p.m. at the Norway Grange on Whitman Street, where Mellie and fellow snowshoe maker Nate Noble often performed.

This year the stage will be resplendent with players including Pam Weeks on Fiddle, Bill Olson calling, talented friends from the Better Late Than Never Band, and the ’75 Scottys. A donation of $5-$10 is requested.

Honoring the festival, an exhibit of Norway-Made, Norway-owned snowshoes will be on display at Café Nomad and at the Norway Brewing Company throughout February. Chocolate snowshoes made by Maine Gourmet Chocolates and snowshoe tea towels will be available at Café Nomad.

