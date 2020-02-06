MINOT – Jason Aaron Gora, 44, of 262 Garfield Rd., Minot, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2020. Born in Lewiston on Jan. 13, 1976, he was the son of Timothy W. and Kathy S. Peterson Gora. Educated locally and at schools for military dependents overseas, he received his high school diploma in Rota, Spain, in 1994.

Always good with his hands, he worked as a welder and metal fabricator. Married to the former Nikki Bosse, Jason loved his children deeply and had a strong lifelong bond with his brother, sharing a mutual love of the outdoors, motorcycles, their business Gora Fabrication, and time spent at their father’s camp. Hunting and fishing were more than just a pastime for Jason, they were a passion.

His stepfather’s military service gave him the opportunity to travel to Japan, Spain, California and Florida giving him a source of stories and experiences he loved sharing with friends. Friends were a major part of his life and his beloved Boston Terrier, Zeke, was truly his best friend.

Survivors include his wife, Nikki Gora; his father, Tim Gora and his companion Pam Knowlton; his mother and stepfather, Kathy and Dan DePrato; a son, Griffin Gora, a daughter, Caitlin Gora; a brother, Don Gora and girlfriend Angela LaFrinea, and two stepsisters, Kelly DePrato and Tanya Block.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, from 12 to 5 p.m., at the American Legion, Post 31, 426 Washington St. North, Auburn, ME 04210. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

« Previous