Oxford Hills Youth Vikings Pre-K thru fourth grade took home first place as a team. Fifth thru eighth grade took home second place. Submitted photo

PARIS — Oxford Hills Youth Wrestling hosted its Super Viking Tournament on February 2nd.

Natalia Figueroa of the Auburn Youth received the Valkyrie award for the tournaments most outstanding female wrestler in the Pre-K thru fourth grade division. submitted photo

Conner Freeman of the Sanford Spartans took home Thor’s Hammer for the three fastest pins in the Pre-K thru fourth grade division.

Cam Arbogas from the Jr. Astros (NH) earned Thor’s Hammer for the three fastest pins in the fifth thru eighth grade division.

Karley Freeman of the Sanford Spartans took home the Valkyrie Award fifth thru eighth grade division.

Coach Aaron Gammon and the rest of the Oxford Hills Youth Wrestling program would like to thank all the parents and volunteers that help make a very large tournament goes as smoothly as it does. Oxford Hills Youth wrestling looks forward to the rest of the season.

