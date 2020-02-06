MECHANIC FALLS — Regional School Unit 16 Adult Education announces upcoming learning opportunities.

Babysitter certification: With Michel Vining, AEMT, EMD, I/C. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Youth ages 12 and up will learn about developmental stages, bottle-feeding, diaper-changing, safety, first aid and age appropriate activities; includes AHA Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid, CPR and AED use for the adult child and infant. Registration deadline is March 5; cost, $80.

Computer classes: New sessions Feb. 26 and March 18. From computer basics and typing to Microsoft applications and Google, Christine O’Donnell has a variety of computer classes designed to meet personal and workforce needs. Classes range from $50 to $75 a session. Visit the website or call for more details.

Fitness classes: Yoga, Tai Chi or Fit to 5K. Visit the website or call for more information.

Knitters’ night out: With Patricia Demers. Bring work-in-progress and join other knitting enthusiasts from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays through June 11. Experienced knitters who enjoy sharing and socializing with others are welcome to join those who are learning. Registration, $5 monthly. Start anytime or drop in.

Notary public: With Suzette Moulton. From 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 19 and 26.. The two-session class will go through how to become a notary. After reviewing the handbook for homework, answer questions and complete the application and open-book test. Leave with a completed application ready to be certified by a town clerk. Registration, $25, includes handbook and materials.

Nurturing discipline and managing stress: With community educator Jennifer Leonard. From 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. She will cover the importance of implementing nurturing discipline skills in order to help children learn from their mistakes and/or behaviors in a positive teaching manner. Learn and build skills to manage winter blues or the demands of everyday life. Learn ways to help children manage stress. Free, but must preregister.

Reusable shopping bags: With Cathy Corbett of Oxford Mill End Store. From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12. After Earth Day in April, shoppers can be charged for recycled bags. Be prepared by making a fabric bag. Participants will need a sewing machine, fabric, machine thread and scissors. A complete list will be provided upon registration. Registration, $9.

All classes are held at the Learning Center, 129 Elm St. Registration may be completed online at http://mechanicfalls.maineadulted.org, by mail at PO Box 129, Mechanic Falls, ME 04256, in person at 129 Elm St. or by calling 207-345-3217.

