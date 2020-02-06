BETHEL — Monday’s Bethel select board meeting began with a public hearing on amending Chapter 46 of the Town Code, which would “reduce the setback from adult use marijuana retail stores and medical marijuana caregiver retail stores to pre-existing daycare centers from 1,000 feet to 500 feet.”

A special town meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 10 at Crescent Park School, where residents will vote in favor or against the proposed amendment.

Jessica Badone and her husband, Brent, own Pine Tree Glass Art on Route 2 in Bethel, which is 700 feet from Nurturing Vines Daycare.

The Badone’s have been in business since 2014. Jessica filed for a petition, collected signatures and brought the amendment to the town.

There are no setbacks for daycare’s in the state guidelines for either medical or adult-use stores.

Bethel resident Sarah DeCato expressed concerns over public awareness regarding the proposed amendment, saying many people did not know that one was happening.

“I do not think we should rush this vote,” she said. “The general population of our community is not aware of this.”

DeCato recommended having the amendment go to a ballot vote in June.

Selectman Pete Southam said since Badone’s petition was submitted to the town on Jan. 15, the town cannot hold a special town meeting more than 60 days after.

“I’m concerned about the number of voters you’re going to have show up,” DeCato said of next week’s Feb. 10 special meeting, where residents will vote on the proposed amendment. “I don’t think it will be a great representation.”

DeCato added that the MSAD 44 school board meeting will be simultaneous with the special town meeting.

“I don’t see how the youth will be affected much differently with it being 500 more feet away,” resident Barbra Barrett argued.

“It sounds like the best we could do is delay to around March 15,” Selectman Andy Whitney said.

Selectman Pete Southam said he did not think there would be a significant change in voter turnout by changing the meeting date to March.

“You’re talking seven more days versus almost a month, I think it could potentially draw more people,” DeCato replied.

Shortly after the public hearing closed, selectmen began discussion on signing the special town meeting warrant.

Selectman Lloyd Sweetser made the motion to sign the warrant.

“I don’t think it would hurt the town to wait an extra month,” Whitney said. “We have to look out for everyone.”

Whitney suggested choosing a date in early March that does not conflict with other major meetings.

Varuolo-Cole made an amendment to Sweetser’s motion, recommending holding the meeting on March 12, Whitney seconded the motion. The motion failed 3-2, with Sweetser, Southam and Select Woman Lori Swain opposed.

Selectmen approved signing the special town meeting warrant, with Michele Varuolo Cole and Andy Whitney opposed.

Other business

Whitney submitted his letter of resignation from the select board to the town, effective March 1. The town will have an open seat until elections in June.

“It has been a great honor to serve the town of Bethel in this position. I’d like to thank the citizens of Bethel for affording me this opportunity,” Whitney stated in his letter. “Having the opportunity to serve in this capacity, while occasionally frustrating, has more frequently been rewarding and a great learning experience.”

“We are sorry to see him go and will miss his insight on all aspects of the town,” Town Manager Loretta Powers said.

Whitney, who resigned as an Oxford County Deputy in December, recently accepted a job as an investigator with the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office. The job forced him to move out of Bethel, which is the lone reason he is stepping down as selectman.

Whitney was re-elected for a three-year term last June.

