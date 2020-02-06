REGION — For years the Bethel Outing Club has made a valiant effort to get children outside, and perhaps have them try something new.

After Christmas break, cross country ski lessons at Crescent Park and Woodstock Elementary Schools started again. BOC President Jim Lepich is teaching at both schools.

He teaches a class at CPS on Tuesday and Woodstock on Wednesday. He teaches second and third graders at CPS and grades 2-5 at Woodstock, where there is a smaller number of kids.

Over the years, the community has purchased enough gear, in a variety of sizes, so that students are not responsible for any equipment.

Between the two schools, Lepich has taught more than 40 students so far this winter.

Lepich said he’s seen progress in every child since lessons began a month ago. Some students came with prior experience, while many others were trying the sport for the first time.

“We want them to have fun and move forward as much as they can skill-wise,” Lepich said.

Cross country skiing utilizes nearly every muscle in the human body, according to Lepich, which makes it an ideal option for anyone looking to make the most of a workout.

He has received additional help from parents for both his Tuesday and Wednesday sessions, but the parents play the biggest role in the Bill Koch League, which was reinstated in the area this year. Considering the league has just started up again, Lepich has been happy with the turnout. He said he expected the number to be in the single digits, but on the first Sunday of the program, over 30 children and parents showed up.

“Twenty to thirty people have consistently showed up on Sundays,” he said.

The Bill Koch League is a youth program for cross country developed by Koch. Koch was the first United States Olympian to ever earn a medal in cross country skiing. There are Bill Koch Leagues nationwide.

The league is a parent-involved program, with many aiding with transportation, food and providing help with teaching.

“It would not be possible without the parents,” Lepich said.

The league starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sundays, with people meeting behind CPS and it is free of charge.

“It’s from kindergarten up to eighth grade, and it gets kids out skiing, teaching, having fun and it culminates at the end the ski season with a Bill Koch Festival,” Lepich said.

This year, the festival is in New Hampshire at Great Glen Trails.

Lepich said more than 30 kids from Bethel plan to attend the festival, which is on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

