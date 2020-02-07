Rangeley finished the regular season with a 15-3 record, its best since also going 15-3 in 2003.

The Lakers will be the No. 2 seed in the D South tournament, and if they continue to play well in transition, will be a tough out at the Augusta Civic Center.

Tuesday’s 65-57 win at Temple Academy was a good example of how the Lakers’ transition game has improved over the course of the season. Throughout the game, Rangeley was able to push the tempo after a defensive rebound, beating the Bereans down the court for an easy layup.

“It’s been a long time in progress. Usually we throw the outlet and dribble it all the way. We’re going, but we’re dribbling, so you let everybody catch up,” Rangeley coach Jeff Larochelle said after the win. “What we’re trying to do now is catch the outlet, get a cutter, throw the ball, two wings get down the court, then our trailer. Then get into our offense.

“I have slashers who can handle the ball. If people go down and move, that creates lanes of opportunity for my ball-handlers.”

MVC TITLE GAMES

The Mountain Valley Conference championship games Saturday at Lewiston High School will be a Winthrop-vs.-Boothbay doubleheader. The day begins with the girls championship game between Winthrop and Boothbay at 1 p.m., followed by the boys game at 2:30.

The Winthrop boys swept a pair of regular-season games from Boothbay, most recently taking an overtime win on Jan. 21. The Boothbay girls swept a pair of close regular-season games from the Ramblers, winning 51-49 at Winthrop on Jan. 8, and 55-51 in Boothbay on Jan. 24.

Around the state: As teams across the state wrap up the regular season this weekend, there are five undefeated teams remaining in the state. South Portland (AA South), York (A South), Dexter (C North), Jonesport-Beals (D North), and Forest Hills (D South). … With its 54-53 win over Mount View, Belfast moved into the 12th and final playoff spot in B North. The Lions now must wait to see if No. 13 Presque Isle can upset Caribou and leapfrog back into the 12 spot.

