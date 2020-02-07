100 Years Ago 1920

With the advent of the month of February comes the big social event of the season in Norway. and one which is anticipated not only by the dancing public, but by all favors of good music. February third, 1920, will go down in history as one of the red letter nights Tuesday night’s ball outclassed all previous events, in point of brilliancy and weather. The weather certainly was a delightful instance of ploughing thru snow drifts. The guests arrived at the opera house by bright moon on a perfect winter night. The guests came Tuesday night from all points of the county, Never was the attendance so large, and never was the evening spent so merrily. It was a jolly good time from start to finish.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs, John R.Snowe of Locksley Road, Auburn, is opening her home Friday morning, Feb. 6, for the first in a series of pyramid coffees planned to benefit the building fund of the Lewiston-Auburn YWCA, The event will last from 10 a.m. to noon.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Auburn Exchange Club will hold its Youth of the Month program on Tuesday at noon at Rolandeau’s. Members hope to have representation from the three local high schools. Last Tuesday they heard Kelly Sbardella describe an air traffic controller’s job, A licensed pilot, she is superintendent of traffic controllers at the Portland Jetport. Directors will meet Monday at 5:15 p.m. at the usual location.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

