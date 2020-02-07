Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies
Week of January 29
Teams: Willett-Go 90-62; Bowling Belles 89-63
Just 1 More 85-67; Wreckin Balls 80-72
Living on a Spare 76-76; Mines in the Gutter 69-83
Designs by Darlene 69-83; Spare Change 50-102
High Games; Kay Seefeldt 178; Gloria Nile 169
Lynn Chellis 158 ;Melissa Malone 154
Gayle Donahue 147; Kelly Couture 146
Natasha Richard 146; Rocell Marcellino 144
High Series: Melissa Malone 455; Gloria Nile 451
Kay Seefeldt 441; Lynn Chellis 425
Kelly Couture 405; Natasha Richard 399
Cecile Willett 381; Vicky Kinsey 375
Meadow Lanes Tuesday Night Mixed League
WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Jan 28
Mens High Game scratch: Wayne Doyon 198; Mike Crandall 197; Chuck Hilaman 191;
Mens High Series scratch: Wayne Doyon 564; Chuck Hilaman 541; Mike Crandall 491
Mens High Game handicap: Bill Turtlelotte 238; Wayne Doyon 229; Mike Crandall 231
Mens High Series handicap: Wayne Doyon 657; Skip Johnson 646; Brian Wight 624
Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 172; Cathy Walton 163; Cleo Barker 157;
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 459; Cathy Walton 442; Cleo Barker 440
Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 232; Cathy Walton 222; Judy Cubby 221
Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 665; Cathy Walton 619; Mary Drinkwater 614
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Oxford Hills
UMA closing learning center in Paris
-
The Franklin Journal
Starting soon at Franklin County Adult Education
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes League results
-
The Franklin Journal
Ice fishing derby next weekend
-
The Franklin Journal
UMF interns prepare with Bath Iron Works program