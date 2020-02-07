Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies

Week of January 29

Teams: Willett-Go 90-62; Bowling Belles 89-63

Just 1 More 85-67; Wreckin Balls 80-72

Living on a Spare 76-76; Mines in the Gutter 69-83

Designs by Darlene 69-83; Spare Change 50-102

High Games; Kay Seefeldt 178; Gloria Nile 169

Lynn Chellis 158 ;Melissa Malone 154

Gayle Donahue 147; Kelly Couture 146

Natasha Richard 146; Rocell Marcellino  144

High Series: Melissa Malone 455; Gloria Nile 451

Kay Seefeldt 441; Lynn Chellis 425

Kelly Couture 405; Natasha Richard 399

Cecile Willett 381; Vicky Kinsey 375

Meadow Lanes Tuesday Night Mixed League

WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League Jan 28

Mens High Game scratch: Wayne Doyon 198; Mike Crandall 197; Chuck Hilaman 191;

Mens High Series scratch: Wayne Doyon 564; Chuck Hilaman 541; Mike Crandall 491

Mens High Game handicap: Bill Turtlelotte 238; Wayne Doyon 229; Mike Crandall 231

Mens High Series handicap: Wayne Doyon 657; Skip Johnson 646; Brian Wight 624

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 172; Cathy Walton 163; Cleo Barker 157;

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 459; Cathy Walton 442; Cleo Barker 440

Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 232; Cathy Walton 222; Judy Cubby 221

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 665; Cathy Walton 619; Mary Drinkwater 614

 

