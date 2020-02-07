The Boston Red Sox plan to promote bench coach Ron Roenicke as their new manager, according to a report Friday by The Boston Globe.

The team is waiting to make a formal announcement until after Major League Baseball reveals the results of its investigation into alleged sign-stealing practices in 2018, the Globe reported.

Roenicke, 63, is one of five men known to have interviewed for the job, along with Red Sox third-base coach Carlos Febles, Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta, Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay and former Blue Jays manager John Gibbons.

The results of the league’s investigation are expected to be released before pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Tuesday, meaning official word of the managerial hire is likely to come shortly thereafter.

Roenicke has denied any involvement in the alleged scheme, claiming he even refused to legally steal signs while serving as a third-base coach for the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Red Sox.

“It would be concerning if something happened – that I knew I wasn’t part of – that I was brought into as part of that,” Roenicke said. “I know what I do. I always try to do things the right way.”

Roenicke was manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15. He led Milwaukee to a 96-win season and an appearance in the NLCS in 2011, but the Brewers never finished above third place in his final four years.

He also coached with the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Red Sox as Alex Cora’s bench coach in 2018. Cora was dismissed in January for his role in the Houston Astros’ electronic sign-stealing scheme in 2017.

Roenicke would become Boston’s fifth manager in the past decade, joining Terry Francona (2004-11), Bobby Valentine (2012), John Farrell (2013-17) and Cora (2018-19). Torey Lovullo also managed the final 49 games of the 2015 season when Farrell took a leave of absence to undergo cancer treatments.

