FARMINGTON — Everyone’s Resource Depot (ERD) invites children and adults to make your valentines with us at workshops on Feb. 10 through Feb. 14 from 3-5 p.m. A variety of materials will be available — yarn and trim, card stock and envelopes, sequins, small beads, odd bits of lace, pretty ribbons, and printed wallpapers and wrapping paper. Many sample valentines and valentine projects will be on display to stimulate creative imaginations. All ages are welcome.
ERD is located in the Education Center (Room 9) on the UMF campus at the corner of High and Lincoln Streets in Farmington. It is open to the public during business hours: Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 778-7150 or visit our website at <resourcedepot.umf.maine.edu>
