BOSTON — Charlie Coyle scored two goals, and the Boston Bruins beat Arizona 4-2 on Saturday for their 16th straight victory over the Coyotes.

The NHL-leading Bruins earned their sixth consecutive win. Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk each had a power-play score 2:29 apart in the second period, and Coyle’s second was an empty-netter that sealed it in the final minute.

It’s Boston’s longest winning streak ever against any opponent, surpassing a 15-game stretch against the Philadelphia Flyers during the Bobby Orr-era from 1970-1972 when the Bruins captured two Stanley Cups (’70 and ’72).

Boston’s last loss to the Coyotes came on Oct. 9, 2010, a 5-2 setback in what was a Bruins’ home game in Prague.

Tuukka Rask made 29 saves for Boston, including a diving stop on Taylor Hall’s wrist shot with about three minutes to play.

Phil Kessel and Jakob Chychrun scored for Arizona, which has lost five of its last six games (1-3-2) overall and six in a row on the road. Adin Hill stopped 29 shots.

Boston broke ahead 2-1 when Bergeron, positioned in the slot, redirected David Pastrnak’s shot from the left point behind Hill just six seconds into a power play midway through the second period.

DeBrusk made it 3-1 at 14:35 when his tip of Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle hit Hill’s glove, bounced up and trickled into the net between his right arm and body.

Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon was given a match penalty for a check to the head on Derek Stepan late in the first and the Coyotes took advantage, moving ahead 1-0 on Kessel’s power-play goal 3:26 into the second.

Rask made a save, but defenseman Zdeno Chara cleared the rebound right to Kessel near the right circle, where he fired it over a diving attempt by Boston’s goalie.

Just four seconds after its power play expired, Boston tied it when Coyle flipped a shot into the net from near the edge of the crease following Charlie McAvoy’s nice backhand pass across the front.

The Coyotes clearly had the best scoring chance of the first when Rask made a splendid glove save on Conor Garland’s wrist shot from the right circle. Garland, who had a wide-open shot on a rebound during a power play, just looked upward and smiled after Rask’s save.

JETS 5, SENATORS 2: Patrik Laine scored a hat trick with three power-play goals as Winnipeg won in Ottawa. It was Laine’s eighth career hat trick and gave the Jets points in four straight games after a five-game losing streak.

