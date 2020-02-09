MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 82, BINGHAMTON 75: Nedeljko Prijovic racked up 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Black Bears (7-17, 3-7 America East Conference) over the Bearcats (8-15, 2-8) in Binghamton, New York.

Prijovic made 6 of 11 shots from 3-point range for the University of Maine. Andrew Fleming added 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Sergio El Darwich pitched in with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Maine scored 47 second-half points, a season-high, and snapped a four-game skid.

Richard Caldwell Jr. scored a career-high 20 points for Binghamton, whose losing streak stretches to four games. Freshman George Tinsley added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. Sam Sessoms had 13 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for his third double-double.

TRINITY 114, BATES 78: Nick Seretta had 22 points as the Bantams (15-6, 4-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (11-10, 3-5) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Colin Donovan added 19 points and Jadikas Brooks had 15 for Trinity.

Jeff Spellman had 20 points for Bates.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 70, UMFK 57: Eliza Brault scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Mustangs (21-2, 13-1 YSCC) topped the Bengals (10-11) in Auburn.

Kristen Huntress added nine points for Central Maine Community College, and Natalie Thurber posted eight points and five assists.

Ranika Guyton paced UMaine-Fort Kent with 21 points. Keri La and Savana Jankowski each added 10 points.

BATES 54, TRINITY 50: Meghan Graff scored 22 points and the Bobcats (12-10, 3-5 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (15-7, 4-4) in Lewiston.

Mia Roy added 11 points, while Taylor McVeigh had 11 rebounds for Bates.

Madison Stevens had 12 points for Trinity.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 1: Taylor Leech scored in the first period and Ali Beltz in the third as the Black Bears (12-12-7, 8-10-5 WHEA) held on to defeat the Friars (15-11-4, 12-9-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Carly Jackson had 43 saves for UMaine. Lewiston native Lauren DeBlois scored Providence’s lone goal.

