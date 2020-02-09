Dating online? Experts say:

• Don’t give your full name, address or other identifying information until you feel comfortable.

• Don’t send money to anyone you’ve never met in person, even if they say they have an emergency, they need the money to come see you or they just need to borrow it for a short time. This is a common scam.

• Don’t send intimate photos that could be used for extortion.

• Do meet in a public place.

• Do tell a friend or family member where you’re going and who you’re meeting.

• Do be skeptical of anyone who is quickly and overly flattering, lavishes you with attention or uses photos that look like they came from a model.

• Do be honest in your profile, but ration the flow of information. Discuss money, medical issues and other personal details only after you’ve made a connection with someone.

• Do be open. Your best match might be younger or older than you expect, live outside your immediate area or have interests that differ from yours.

